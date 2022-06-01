ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s Jubilee birthday honours: MBE for food bank founder

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who set up a food bank for the people of Stoke-on-Trent 10 years ago has been appointed an MBE. Glenn Parkes was recognised for his services to homeless people and the community of Fenton. He said he set up the food bank in 2012 when people were...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Last-minute change to the Queen's Jubilee service revealed

The Archbishop of Canterbury has been forced to pull out of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee service after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The head of the Church of England is resting at home and has cancelled all his prior engagements for this week. Justin Welby was due to preach...
U.K.
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Queen celebrated at service for 'staying the course'

The Queen was praised for "staying the course" as royals joined dignitaries at a thanksgiving service for the Platinum Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said she is "still in the saddle", even though she was not able to attend.
U.K.
The Independent

Famous faces on Queen’s Birthday Honours list chosen to reflect Platinum Jubilee

Famous faces in showbiz, sport and politics have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with recipients this year said to reflect the monarch’s “invaluable” qualities ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.Those behind the selection process said there was more consideration for people who have represented themes such as youth engagement, the environment and sustained public service to mark the monarch’s milestone.There are top honours for English-Indian author Sir Salman Rushdie and illustrator Sir Quentin Blake, who are made Companions of Honour for services to literature and illustration respectively.Sir Quentin said: “Of course, it is an enormous privilege to be...
U.K.
Daniel Kinsey
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Crowds cheer Queen at palace as Jubilee begins

Roaring crowds cheered the Queen as she joined other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the first of four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Thousands flooded The Mall, waving flags in the brilliant sunshine to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. The 96-year-old watched a flypast with 17 other...
U.K.
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Birthday Honours#Charity#Christian#The Trussell Trust
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
The Independent

Platinum jubilee: Queen’s golden carriage seen for first time in 20 years during rehearsal

The Queen’s golden carriage was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years on Wednesday morning (1 June).Members of the Armed Forces carried out a final rehearsal for the platinum jubilee pageant, which is taking place on Sunday as the finale to the Bank Holiday weekend. As part of the parade, moving images from the Queen's coronation (2 June 1953) will be played on the windows of the carriage, to symbolise her riding inside.The coach was last seen for the monarch's golden jubilee. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Platinum jubilee: Portraits of the Queen projected onto StonehengeAbba reunite for first time since 1982 in spectacular Voyage concertEasyJet to cancel more than 20 daily half-term flights from Gatwick
U.K.
BBC

Devon man refused hotel refund after partner died

A man was refused a refund for a birthday stay at a Premier Inn after his partner he was booked in with died. Martin Hayward, 70, of Buckfastleigh, Devon, said the hotel in St Austell, Cornwall told him he should either come on his own or with another partner. He...
U.K.
BBC

Charles and William in military parade as Jubilee begins

Prince Harry and Meghan are here but haven't been spotted. Prince Harry and Meghan are here as spectators, although so far we haven't had sight of them. We understand they are watching the military inspection from the window of a building on Horse Guards Parade - the Duke of Wellington's former office.
POLITICS
BBC

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Herefordshire village celebrates with 104 scarecrows

Villagers have created 104 royal-themed scarecrows for the Platinum Jubilee. They include models of the royal family stood at a balcony and the Queen with her corgis, alongside musicians Prince and Freddie Mercury from Queen. People living in Wellington, Herefordshire, make scarecrows every two years for their village fun week...
WORLD
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Highlights from the Queen's church service

Royals and officials filled St Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service to thank the Queen, who is marking 70 years on the throne. The Queen herself was not able to attend, having experienced "discomfort" the previous day. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Clarence House forced to delete tweet following Service of Thanksgiving

The official Twitter account for Clarence House has been forced to delete a tweet that was sent following the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. The account, which documents the engagements of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, posted an incorrect message explaining how Prince Charles and Camilla joined the Queen along with other members of the royal family for the service.
U.K.

