NASCAR races have always been won due in part to work done at a team’s race shop. But never has that been more accurate than now with the Next Gen race car. “Everything you do here (at the shop), that’s it,” Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief James Small said. “What you roll out with and what you have in practice, you’re not really going to change. If you suck, you’re not going to get a huge amount better unless you’re fundamentally off on balance, and you can get that back with a few changes.”

