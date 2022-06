TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council established a fund to receive money from an opioid-related settlement. City attorney Eddie Felling says Terre Haute is going to receive, in total, about $2,500,000 over the course of 18 years. He says the city hopes to receive its first disbursement of money sometime this summer. Felling adds that the city is waiting on direction from the state on how it will be allowed to use these funds, but he shared a few ideas.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO