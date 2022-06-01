Lake Placid Home, Listed for Nearly $5.5 Million, Comes Complete With an Electric Boat

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,808 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jodi Slutzky. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. This gorgeous home has four levels of living space along with three outdoor spaces to enjoy this summer! First level features a perfect entry foyer which leads to an enormous dining room that is perfect for entertaining and is attached to a spacious butler's pantry with a generous amount of cabinet/storage space, additional dishwasher & one of two laundry areas. Second level has large living room, sitting area/library space with custom built-ins and the first of two office spaces which make it easy to work from home. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Other features throughout this home include guest bath on first floor, hardwood floors, skylights, a vintage front staircase and new modern back staircase for easy access throughout home, two car garage and many additional areas for storage. In addition to several walk-out balconies and patio space off the kitchen, there is a large terrace built above garage with access from the second level for all your outdoor entertaining.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO