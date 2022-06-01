ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Lake Placid Home, Listed for Nearly $5.5 Million, Comes Complete With an Electric Boat

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA red-trimmed boathouse residence directly on New York’s Lake Placid has hit the market for nearly $5.5 million. Boat-in, boat-out of a red-trimmed residence directly on New York’s Lake Placid that has hit the market for nearly $5.5 million. Sitting on about a half an acre, the...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

A 26,000-Square-Foot Estate Offering Luxury and Privacy in Paradise Valley, Arizona

This seven-bedroom, 15-bathroom, 26,000-square-foot estate puts you in the heart of Paradise Valley. Built commercial grade with concrete and steel roof trusses, the two-level Tuscan-style home offers extreme security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estate. Distinguished by rows of grand columns, arches, groin vault hallways and other rich Italian...
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Boat#Kayaks#Swimming#Housing List#Lake Placid Home
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Ben Simmons Lists Modern Farmhouse-Style Hidden Hills Home for $23 Million

Blink and you would have missed Ben Simmons’s time in the San Fernando Valley gated community of Hidden Hills. The Brooklyn Nets point guard bought a modern farmhouse-style home in the neighborhood last June for $17.5 million, and now according to the LA Times, he’s listed that same property for $23 million.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Flipping the Layout of This ’90s Kitchen Made It Way More Spacious

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
HOME & GARDEN
mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 4,808 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $2.1 Million

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,808 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jodi Slutzky. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. This gorgeous home has four levels of living space along with three outdoor spaces to enjoy this summer! First level features a perfect entry foyer which leads to an enormous dining room that is perfect for entertaining and is attached to a spacious butler's pantry with a generous amount of cabinet/storage space, additional dishwasher & one of two laundry areas. Second level has large living room, sitting area/library space with custom built-ins and the first of two office spaces which make it easy to work from home. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Other features throughout this home include guest bath on first floor, hardwood floors, skylights, a vintage front staircase and new modern back staircase for easy access throughout home, two car garage and many additional areas for storage. In addition to several walk-out balconies and patio space off the kitchen, there is a large terrace built above garage with access from the second level for all your outdoor entertaining.
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

An Equestrian Estate Home on Over 8 Acres of Land

Located in the affluent town of Milton, Massachusetts, this sprawling estate is an equestrian’s dream escape with over 8 acres of verdant land for training, riding and exploring. Built in 2017, the estate was created with as much attention to detail throughout its spacious interior as on the expansive property itself.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Eldred, New York, Home With 3,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.88 Million

This home in Eldred, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Dwell Magazine calls it “a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.” With that in mind, the enormous kitchen includes 20ft vaulted ceilings with massive hand-hewn beams, radiant polished concrete floors and a soaring "curtain wall" of glass & steel most commonly found in skyscrapers. The c1820 four-bedroom three-bath home, featured in Dwell and Architectural Digest, extends over 3,400 square feet and 8.7 idyllic acres of open fields, apple trees and virgin pine forest in picturesque Sullivan County. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

This $2.75 Million Home in Largo, Florida, Comes With a Natural Spring That Emits 1 Million Gallons of Fresh Water Every Day

A 1.4-acre property in Largo, Florida, that boasts a natural spring that emits about 1 million gallons of fresh water per day, has come to the market for $2.75 million. Located less than half a mile east of the Intercoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico, the spring is believed to have been a vital water source for the Timucua Indians and other indigenous tribes, who settled in Florida as early as the 12th century, according to the listing.
LARGO, FL
Apartment Therapy

7 Outdoor Decorating Tips for Enjoying Whatever Outside Space You Have — Big or Small

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Summer’s definitely here, but it’s never too late to start sprucing up your backyard, deck, patio, or even a tiny terrace with outdoor furniture, textiles, lights, and special entertaining touches. Outside decor trends don’t shift quite as quickly as interior ones do, but that doesn’t mean changes aren’t afoot at all in the outdoor market. You can do plenty of things to make your space feel fresh for 2022, and with just a few key tips, hanging out solo or hosting a group can be so much easier and more enjoyable.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

Billionaire Walmart Heir Rob Walton Sells Aspen Land for $30.8 Million

Billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton has sold a plot of land in Aspen for $30.8 million, one of the highest prices ever paid for undeveloped land in the upscale Colorado ski destination. The deal for the roughly 33,000-square-foot parcel closed this week, according to real estate Craig Morris of Aspen...
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy