Lake Placid Home, Listed for Nearly $5.5 Million, Comes Complete With an Electric Boat

This home in Eldred, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Dwell Magazine calls it “a living laboratory for how to bring the vernacular past into the present.” With that in mind, the enormous kitchen includes 20ft vaulted ceilings with massive hand-hewn beams, radiant polished concrete floors and a soaring "curtain wall" of glass & steel most commonly found in skyscrapers. The c1820 four-bedroom three-bath home, featured in Dwell and Architectural Digest, extends over 3,400 square feet and 8.7 idyllic acres of open fields, apple trees and virgin pine forest in picturesque Sullivan County. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
