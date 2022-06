New Orleans police will rebook Ronnie Davis, 27, on six counts of attempted murder in their investigation of a mass shooting outside Balcony Bar that wounded six people. Police arrested Davis on May 4 after a crime camera caught him driving the car that rolled up on the Balcony Bar filled with assailants — a rented 2021 Nissan Kicks with Texas plates. According to court documents, police found a fully loaded Taurus semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine on the drivers-side floorboard and a rifle on its passenger-side floorboard.

