Buda accepting applications for Arts Commission

Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO