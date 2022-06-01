Buda accepting applications for Arts Commission

Kyle City Council is expected to vote to sign onto an interlocal agreement with Hays County at an upcoming meeting June 7 at City Hall. The Hays County Commissioners Court signed onto the agreement at a May 24 meeting. The agreement will be to add streetlights along Dacy Lane and...
It took the richest man in the world coming to southeast Travis County to draw widespread attention to the lack of commercial development and infrastructure in the underserved area on the edge of urban Austin.
Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gina Vasquez and her husband bought their East Austin home off Cameron Road for $58,000 in 1993. These days, it is appraised at $612,000. “My payment was $436, and that included taxes and insurance,” Vasquez told KXAN. “My [most recent] payment was $850. There’s no way we can afford it.” At 71 […]
“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
SAN MARCOS — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the grassroots criminal-justice group Mano Amiga alongside the voter-engagement organization Ground Game Texas, held a press event at the San Marcos City Hall to announce they have successfully collected enough signatures to secure a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana in San Marcos, Texas.
Reform advocates say they have exceeded the number of petitions needed to secure a ballot initiative to let San Marcos voters decide whether to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana there. Organizers said they have independently verified more than 4,600 signatures, when San Marcos' charter only requires 4,182, or one-tenth of...
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle is kicking off this year's Market Days with a special Juneteenth event next weekend. Kyle Parks & Recreation is hosting the Kyle Market Days - Celebrating Juneteenth event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday June 11 at Mary Kyle Hartson Park.
SAN MARCOS – The month of June is packed with events in the City of San Marcos and surrounding areas for community members to attend. There are many fun events to attend with your loved ones, including the Farmers Market, Bird Hikes, Mermaid Bizaar, San Marcos Flea Market, and many live music events.
The city of Marble Falls has implemented Stage 2 restrictions under its Drought Contingency Plan as of Wednesday, June 1, curtailing how and when residents and businesses can use water outdoors. Watering by handheld hose is permitted at any time, but all other watering is restricted to between midnight and...
LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 27-June 2, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Are those triple digits in our weather forecast?! June is coming in HOT, but we know some FREE ways to keep it cool all around Austin. This list contains a mix of family-friendly and adult focused Austin events. Free Austin events happening from June 3rd to June 5th, 2022:. Friday,...
GEORGETOWN, Texas - City Manager David Morgan appointed Interim Police Chief Cory Tchida as chief of police for the City of Georgetown. Tchida was one of three finalists from the more than 50 applicants who applied for the position from across the country. Tchida served as interim police chief since...
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households. “Texans across the...
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) is issuing a warning to Austin-Travis County residents as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. APH said cases are increasing locally as two new omicron subvariants have been detected in Travis County: Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. "Austin Public Health epidemiologists report...
BASTROP, Texas — School districts across Central Texas are in need of more teachers, and you don’t always have to go the traditional route to become one. Fernanda Torres has been in Bastrop ISD schools for 22 years, but having her name above a door is something new.
