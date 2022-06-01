ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Top-flight chiefs contact Premier League Productions ahead of next season to express concerns over footage of flares being used inside stadiums following fears it encourages and glorifies trouble at grounds

By Sami Mokbel
 2 days ago

The Premier League have warned broadcasters about showing images of flares being used in stadiums amid concerns it incites trouble.

Sportsmail understands that top-flight chiefs have expressed concerns to their in-house broadcasting arm Premier League Productions about using shots of pyrotechnics being lit in stadiums in their post-production content ahead of next season.

Supporters sneaking flares into stadiums and lighting them became a regularly occurrence at games, particularly at the end of last season.

And there is a concern at the Premier League that putting out images of that nature could lead to glorifying or encouraging the use of flares in stadiums moving forward.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League seek to contact other broadcasters such as Sky Sports, BT Sport and BBC over the issue.

There is an acknowledgement that restricting what TV companies can show would be a difficult task given the challenges of live broadcasting.

Speaking last month Football Supporters Association caseworker Amanda Jacks said: 'Supporters who let off pyro inside stadiums might want to improve the atmosphere but they're putting themselves at risk of lengthy club bans and criminal prosecution.

'It isn't worth it and can harm your current or future employment, university or college applications, travel, insurance premiums and even housing options.'

The Premier League are determined to work with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders to stamp out the rise in trouble at grounds that shrouded the end of the domestic season.

Daily Mail

BUMBLE AT THE TEST: Alex Lees and Ollie Pope's cautious approach let New Zealand off the hook... and England's batters can learn from Kane Williamson's calmness at the crease despite his latest failure

New Zealand continued to fight back against England at Lord's on Friday to put themselves in a position of strength in the First Test. After an enthralling opening day which saw 17 wickets fall, Kane Williamson's side managed to limit their first innings deficit to single figures, and then set about building a lead, with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell coming to the fore.
SPORTS
