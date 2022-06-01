ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Premiership Rugby vow to bring back relegation amid fears that scrapping the one-up, one-down format is stripping the sport of its final-day nail-biting drama

By Chris Foy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Premiership Rugby are committed to restoring promotion and relegation - but deny the lack of jeopardy has harmed the league's appeal.

Without the threat of any club going down to the Championship, many of this weekend's final round of regular-season fixtures will lack high-stakes intensity.

There have been fears that the ring-fencing system might become a long-term closed shop, but PRL chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor has insisted the one-up, one-down format will resume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dcke5_0fxRymCg00
Premiership Rugby remain committed to re-establishing promotion and relegation 

'The intention was that we would be moving to a 14-team league, so it was disappointing Ealing didn't pass the standards and come up,' he said.

'The expectation is there will be promotion next season, then it becomes promotion-relegation. It will be a play-off at the end of the 2023-24 season.

'There is the intention to have relegation after this moratorium of the last few years, which has been important from a Covid recovery perspective.

'It was the right decision to preserve the 13 clubs that have existed within the Premiership. It's a miracle they have survived.'

Massie-Taylor insisted ring-fencing has not diminished public interest. 'Audience figures are up this year,' he said.

Meanwhile, Henry Slade is set to miss England's tour of Australia after shoulder surgery. Slade's Exeter team-mates Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill should be fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whK2j_0fxRymCg00
PRL chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor (above) has insisted that the one-up, one-down format will resume as planned 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Footy game turns to horror for girl, 15, left with no feeling from the waist down after getting knocked out - as her family and club rally behind her in recovery battle

A promising teenage rugby union player faces an uncertain future after an on-field tackle left her in a hospital ICU unit with no feeling from the waist down. Jaida Samuels, 15, who attends Westfields Sports High in Sydney's west, was knocked out in the collision last month and doesn't remember the incident.
RUGBY
BBC

Superleague Grand Final 2022: Everything you need to know

The unbeaten ones, the reigning champions, the newcomers and the experienced ones. Eleven teams are down to four as Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, London Pulse and Team Bath prepare to face off in the semi-finals of the Netball Superleague on Friday. So how did they get here? Who should you...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership Rugby#Stripping#Relegation#Australia#Prl#Covid
The Guardian

Former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans tips tight series with England

Former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans believes Eddie Jones will need all his magic tricks to guide England to another series victory over Australia this winter. Australian Jones boasts an eight-from-eight record over the Wallabies since taking charge of England following their disastrous home Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015. The ex-Wallabies mentor tormented Michael Cheika for seven of those wins before masterminding a 32-15 rout over Dave Rennie’s side at Twickenham last November.
RUGBY
ESPN

Poland come from behind to beat Wales as Nations League kicks off

Poland came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Wales on Wednesday at the start of the Nations League and deny the visitors a morale-boosting result ahead of their weekend bid to reach the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years. Substitute Karol Swiderski scored five...
MLS
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says 'scars' must be acknowledged

Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app. New Test captain Ben Stokes says England must...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ian Bell in the running for national selector role... as director of cricket Rob Key prepares to restore position that was controversially axed by his predecessor Ashley Giles last year

Ian Bell has emerged as a candidate for the role of Test national selector, as director of cricket Rob Key looks to make the final major appointments of his new reign. The 40-year-old Bell, who scored 7,727 runs in 118 Tests for England, retired from the first-class game two years ago, and has since broken into coaching.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liam Gallagher's son Gene throws a thumbs up for the cameras as he leaves his hotel - after getting behind the drum kit at his famous dad's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium

Liam Gallagher's son Gene got behind the drum kit during his famous father's gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Gene, who was photographed with his uncle, Liam's brother Paul, as they left their hotel on Thursday, still looked on cloud nine from the night before as he threw a thumbs up for the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Much-changed Wales warm up for World Cup play-off final with Nations League defeat to Poland

Wales’ understudies failed to deliver a World Cup boost as they slipped to a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Poland.Just four days before their World Cup play-off final, Jonny Williams’ second international goal gave an unfamiliar Wales line-up a 52nd-minute lead in Wroclaw.But Poland substitutes Jakub Kaminski and Karol Swiderski struck in the final 18 minutes to turn the game on its head and inflict a first defeat on Wales since their Euro 2020 loss to Denmark last summer.Captain Gareth Bale was absent from Wales’ matchday squad after arriving from Real Madrid’s Champions League celebrations, with boss Robert Page shuffling...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Classy Desert Crown can end 12-year wait for Sir Michael Stoute in the Cazoo Derby... but he must overcome a top-class field featuring premier Ballydoyle hope Stone Age to win it

It has been a dozen years since Sir Michael Stoute landed the Cazoo Derby with Workforce, but DESERT CROWN (Epsom, 4.30) boasts all the credentials required to end that hiatus. An impressive winner of the Dante Stakes at York, the Nathaniel colt coped well with easy ground on his Nottingham...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2019: Tracey Neville announces plan to step down as England boss

Tracey Neville announced on this day three years ago that she would step down as EnglandNetball head coach after that summer’s World Cup in order to start a family.The then 42-year-old had been in the job since 2015 and led England to a historic Commonwealth gold 2018.Neville, the sister of former Manchester United and England footballers Gary and Phil Neville, said in a statement from England Netball: “Being the Vitality Roses head coach is something I have relished and I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to do.“Over the last few months I have sat down with England...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I went on holiday to Ghana and ended up with a new job!' Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton on becoming the Black Stars' technical adviser as he prepares for the Qatar World Cup... and the chances of an African nation winning it

Chris Hughton's Ghanaian heritage is not widely known in the UK and Ireland, but it is in Africa. So when he was on holiday with his wife, Cheryl, in the country of his father’s birth earlier this year, his phone started to ping with messages from home. ‘Three days...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England coach Eddie Jones is given a major boost with Exeter Chiefs trio Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill all set to return from injury ahead of the summer tour of Australia

England head coach Eddie Jones has been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the summer tour of Australia after Exeter gave a positive injury update on three of their international stars. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill have all spent long periods on the treatment table in a...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

BUMBLE AT THE TEST: Alex Lees and Ollie Pope's cautious approach let New Zealand off the hook... and England's batters can learn from Kane Williamson's calmness at the crease despite his latest failure

New Zealand continued to fight back against England at Lord's on Friday to put themselves in a position of strength in the First Test. After an enthralling opening day which saw 17 wickets fall, Kane Williamson's side managed to limit their first innings deficit to single figures, and then set about building a lead, with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell coming to the fore.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy