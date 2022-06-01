Gareth Southgate is ready to run the rule over Tammy Abraham as he looks to find Harry Kane's understudy ahead of the World Cup in Qatar... with in-form Roma striker to be given chance to impress in the Nations League

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Tammy Abraham the opportunity to cement his place as Harry Kane's understudy for the World Cup during the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

England boss Southgate is planning on rotating his squad through the forthcoming four games versus Hungary, Germany and Italy as he finalises his plans for Qatar, whilst he wants to manage his players fitness following a long domestic season.

The Three Lions head coach knows the vast majority of his squad for the tournament, which starts in November, but there are a few slots still up for grabs and Southgate wants to use the Nations League games to inform his decisions.

Tammy Abraham (right) has an opportunity to cement himself as understudy to Harry Kane

No 2 to Kane is an area which is far from settled as Gareth Southgate finalises his Qatar squad

One of the positions still undecided is that of Kane's No 2, and there is an expectation that Abraham will have the opportunity to impress Southgate over the next fortnight.

The Roma striker has had an excellent season in Italy, scoring 27 goals and supplying four assists for the Serie A outfit as they finished sixth and won the inaugural Europa Conference League, and is now emerging as the first runner to be the alternative to Kane this winter.

The unselected Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains an option for Southgate; while there remains hope Marcus Rashford can rediscover his form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United next season.

Abraham is expected to be given an opportunity to stake his claim in upcoming matches

The striker enjoyed a fine season in Italy, winning the Europa Conference League with Roma

Ollie Watkins has been in the squad previously and could still come into contention but the lack of genuine centre-forward options is an issue Southgate is privately acknowledging.

Kane is known to want to play every minute of every game, particularly with the all-time England goalscoring record within touching distance for the captain, but Southgate wants to have a proper look at Abraham with the World Cup just six months away.

Elsewhere, Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to play in either Saturday's game versus Hungary or Tuesday's crunch clash against Germany.

The defender is expected to leave the camp upon their return to England on Wednesday morning ahead of the final two fixtures against Italy and Hungary at Molineux.