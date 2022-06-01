Johnny Depp Celebrated His Win Over Amber Heard & Said 'The Jury Gave Me My Life Back'

The Depp v. Heard trial has finally ended with Johnny Depp winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, and he's already celebrating.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor released an emotional statement after Wednesday's verdict from the jury, which sided with him on all three parts of his defamation claim against Heard. The jury ended up awarding Depp $15 million in the case, which was lowered to $10.35 million by the judge, following the state's law's maximum for punitive damages ina civil case.

In an Instagram post shared on his account, Depp shared how his life, along with the lives of his children, his supporters and the people closest to him, "were forever changed."

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," Depp shared.

"It has already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond, and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

In the verdict, the jury agreed with Depp's case against Heard after he said she lied and defamed him with a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic abuse. The allegations go back to their relationship and brief marriage, which ran from 2015 to 2016.

"Six years later, the jury gave me my life back," said the actor's post. "I am truly humbled."

He shared that his decision to take his ex-wife to court over the allegations was not taken lightly, and he was aware that he would face an "inevitable, worldwide spectacle."

That spectacle played out live on TV from the courthouse every day for six weeks.

However, he said it was worth it for him to tell his side of the story.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," said the actor. "Speaking the truth was something that I owed my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

He also acknowledged "the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world" he has received because of the trial.

Depp has had a vocal fanbase behind him throughout the trial, with many calling for "justice for Johnny Depp" online. Some of them also attacked Heard and mocked her claims of domestic abuse. Depp has denied those claims.

In his statement, he made sure to thank the judge, jurors, court staff, sheriffs and his "diligent and unwavering legal team."

Depp ended the statement by saying, "the best is yet to come, and a new chapter has finally begun. Truth never perishes."

The actor's legal team was seen embracing each other in a group hug after the court was dismissed.

In a statement to the media after the verdict was announced, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez said: "Today's verdict confirmed what we have said from the beginning; that the claims against Johny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence."

"We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation," said Vasquez.

Heard failed to prove most of her $100 million defamation case against Depp, although she did win on one count. The jury agreed that Depp's lawyer defamed her when he claimed that she staged a 911 call, and she was awarded $2 million as a result.

Heard can still appeal the details of the case within the next 30 days, as per Virginia state law.

Heard as in court for the verdict, while Depp was in the U.K. at the time.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.