KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney had an issue on its hands at 48th Street and 11th Avenue, and they have made a change. There is now a four-way stop at the intersection. While there were not a lot of accidents based on speaking with members of the Kearney Police Department, and checking records, it was still difficult when driving south on 11th Avenue.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO