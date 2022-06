INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stations on the northwest side of Indianapolis had regular gas at more than $5 a gallon on Friday, according to GasBuddy reports. Three of the stations with regular gas at $5.09 a gallon were at the intersection of State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road. A visual check of those three stations’ signs about 3:30 p.m. Friday showed only one had gas at $5.09. The fourth station with the $5.09 price was nearby on Ameriplex Parkway, according to the GasBuddy reports, and News 8 was working to confirm that amount.

