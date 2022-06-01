WATCH: Brent Indest introduced as new head football coach at Lakeshore
MANDEVILLE, La. — Lakeshore High School introduced Brent Indest as the Titan’s new head football coach Wednesday at the high school library.
Indest comes to St. Tammany Parish after 20-plus years of coaching in the Acadiana area.
He recently served as the head coach at Catholic of New Iberia for seven years where he was 72-13, including a Division III state title in 2017.
Indest replaces long-time Lakeshore head coach Craig Jones who was recently hired to the same position at Mandeville High School.
