Mandeville, LA

WATCH: Brent Indest introduced as new head football coach at Lakeshore

By Richie Mills
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xofIo_0fxRtq1d00

MANDEVILLE, La. — Lakeshore High School introduced Brent Indest as the Titan’s new head football coach Wednesday at the high school library.

Indest comes to St. Tammany Parish after 20-plus years of coaching in the Acadiana area.

He recently served as the head coach at Catholic of New Iberia for seven years where he was 72-13, including a Division III state title in 2017.

Indest replaces long-time Lakeshore head coach Craig Jones who was recently hired to the same position at Mandeville High School.

Who is Tad Gormley?

NEW ORLEANS — We all know of Tad Gormley Stadium in City Park, but who is Tad Gormley?. "I'm born and raised in New Orleans, and I've been working in City Park for ten years, and I didn't know that much about him." Casie Duplechain is the Chief Development...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jarvis Landry is what Dennis Allen expected him to be

METAIRIE, LA. – Jarvis Landry is practicing with the Saints for the first time at OTAs. The veteran wide receiver showed consistency in his routes, but what stood out the most is his confidence. “He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like. I think he’s really good at transitioning in and out […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Terrebonne General Honors May 2022 Outstanding Scholar and Distinguished Athlete

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to honor student scholars and athletes each month and has announced the May 2022 recipients. The awards are presented to juniors or seniors from the seven accredited LBOE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk-Ons (partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program), television ad promotion, Radio ad promotion, Print ad promotion, and a plaque presented at the respective school’s yearly awards banquet. Congratulations to the May recipients!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
