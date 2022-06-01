Bitzero to locate North American headquarters in North Dakota

Feral hogs damaged a spring on private land in Ozark County, Missouri. Credit: Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation. In early March of 2016, amid the mature aspen forest, grasslands, and wetlands of West Valley Wildlife Management Area in far northwestern Minnesota, piglets were born. Their mother had wandered off a nearby farm with other pigs and gone feral—begun living in the wild—when she gave birth in the WMA. Though the births were at first undetected by humans, they soon came to light and achieved dubious distinction as an extremely rare instance of feral pig reproduction in the state—and on designated wildlife lands, no less.

