Ouachita Parish, LA

OPSO trains often for active shooters

By Alyssa Azzara
KNOE TV8
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, La. (KNOE) - Following the mass shooting in Texas, it’s important to know if your local law enforcement is prepared for an active shooter situation. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said the SWAT team trains for active shooter scenarios quite often. The patrol division usually does an active...

www.knoe.com

KTAL

Shreveport police investigating late-night shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A late-night shooting in the Highland neighborhood that left one person injured Thursday has Shreveport police investigating. Officers and EMS responded to the scene on Columbia St. near Highland Ave just after 11:00 p.m. When SPD arrived at the home in the 400 block of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEDM

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Investigators attempt to locate missing person

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person. Darrell D. Daigre, age 58, was last seen at the Magnolia Motel in Monroe on May 31, 2022. He is described as a Black male, 6’2” tall and weighing 185 lbs. He is believed traveling in a gray 2014 Toyota Camry and left traveling to Baton Rouge but has not been seen or heard from since. He also has a medical condition and should have oxygen equipment with him.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe PD: No reports of attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has issued a statement questioning the validity of online posts claiming there was recently an attempted kidnapping at Kiroli Park. In a post made on Thursday, June 2, 2022, WMPD said:. “WMPD is aware of some social media posts saying...
WEST MONROE, LA
KTAL

SPD: 1 arrested in shooting of teen wounded by stray bullet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of injuring a teen while allegedly attempting to shoot someone else. According to Shreveport police, 34-year-old Traven Washington is charged with attempted second-degree murder after a stray bullet hit a 17-year-old in the foot on the afternoon of May 22 in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. She was not the intended target of the shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Uninvited man enters house

A man was arrested Monday after he entered a Grambling home without consent. Grambling Police officers responded to a residence on Windy Pines Lane regarding a man trespassing in the house. Officers found Reggie Roberson, 33, of Bienville, who had been warned earlier in the day by officers not to...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Bossier Parish store clerk cited for alleged sale of alcohol to minors

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A store clerk has been cited for allegedly selling alcohol to minors in Bossier Parish, the police department says. On June 2, officers with the Bossier City Police Department’s Narcotics Task Force cited one store clerk in the parish and check seven other stores for violations. A clerk at Reynolds Grocery in Haughton was issued a summons for reportedly not complying with laws regarding selling alcohol to underage buyers.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Suspect still wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
MONROE, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria investigating system hack

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It appears the City of Alexandria is the victim of a hack. In a post to its site, ALPHV Ransomware claimed that it targeted the city. The group has also been the source of previous local government hacks. ALPHV has previously stolen data from its victims, which it threatens to release if they are not paid a ransom.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Driver arrested for traffic, drug charges

A Lincoln Parish deputy arrested a man after a traffic stop led to discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle. About 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy J. Marshall stopped a vehicle that ran partially off the road on U.S. 167 between Vienna and Ruston. The driver, 52-year-old Joey Hitt of Iowa, La.,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTAL

Police seek ‘Keke’ in stabbing at W. Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a West Shreveport hotel that left one woman wounded, and investigators looking for another who is currently known only as “Keke.”. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the Merryton Inn on Monkhouse Dr. near I-20. Police say...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

DWI charges logged Thursday

Local law enforcement charged two motorists with driving while intoxicated in separate incidents Thursday. At about 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning State Police Trooper J. Walsworth clocked a vehicle speeding on East Georgia Ave. at 67 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. Walsworth noted the car was swerving all over the road and crossing the double yellow centerline.
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO: DEPUTIES ON SCENE OF BOATING CRASH ON CANE RIVER; NO INJURIES

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene of a boating crash on June 1 at 8:15 pm on Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Road, south of Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Convicted Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

MONROE, LA. On July 27, 2021, a concerned motorist called 911 to report a motor vehicle accident in LaSalle Parish. When law enforcement arrived, the motorist told officers what had transpired. He explained that as he was traveling near a sharp curve in the road a blue SUV came around the curve traveling at a high rate of speed. This caused him to make an abrupt turn into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision and the other vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tree and went into the drainage ditch. The motorist turned around and went back to the accident site to check on the erratic driver. As he drove back up to the accident site, he saw the man, later determined to be McGee, walking in front of the car on the highway. He asked if the man was okay, and he said yes but asked the motorist not to call it in because he had just gotten out of jail and did not want any trouble. The motorist offered to let the man sit in his vehicle as it began to rain, and McGee asked if he could get his gun and the motorist told him no. The motorist then watched McGee throw a long black gun into the woods nearby. He then told McGee that he had already called 911 and McGee then fled into the woods. Officers found paperwork in the vehicle with McGee’s name on it and were able to recover the firearm from the wooded area where McGee had thrown it. A few days later, the motorist was able to positively identify McGee as the sole occupant and driver of the vehicle and who he had seen with the firearm. McGee was charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Stop leads to two arrests

Two Grambling women were taken into custody on a traffic stop Friday on numerous charges. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant J. Johnson was on patrol on Igoe Inn Road when he observed several equipment violations on a vehicle. When the vehicle was stopped, the driver, Shenita Hardyway, 43, told Sgt. Johnson her driver’s license was suspended and she was likely wanted on warrants. A records check indicated Hardyway was wanted by Ruston Police for felony theft and for failing to appear in court on suspended license and vehicle registration charges.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet

Louisiana Man Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Home with A Person Inside and Killing a Pet. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on May 31, 2022, that they had arrested a Shreveport man for allegedly setting fire to a home that had one person inside at the time of the fire, resulting in the death of a family pet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on charges of home invasion

A Ruston man was arrested over Memorial Day weekend on charges of home invasion. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Second Street and Hickory Street on May 30 in reference to a male who was disturbing the peace. Dispatch advised the deputy that LPSO had received multiple complaints about the male jumping on vehicles and running through yards. While the deputy was in route, dispatch advised that the male had forced his way into one of the complainant’s house.
RUSTON, LA

