Outrage as French politicians Gerald Darmanin and Amelie Oudea-Castera stick to their WILD Champions League final claims about Liverpool fans... despite Emmanuel Macron's fury and overwhelming evidence to the contrary

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Liverpool fans have reacted with disbelief after two French politicians stuck to their guns, blaming them for the chaos that marred the Champions League Final on Saturday.

Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the nation's interior and sports minister repeated to an inquiry on Wednesday that 40,000 fake tickets were in circulation, although official figures show only 2,589 were scanned.

They also claimed that they expected trouble following the European Championship final and made the bizarre statement that had they closed the gates outside the Stade de France there would have been a pitch invasion inside.

Gerald Darmanin and sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who have already triggered outrage on Merseyside, doubled down when quizzed by fellow politicians.

It is understood that French President Emmanuel Macron is privately furious with Darmanin's response to a shocking night at which Liverpool supporters — including women and children — were forced to wait at turnstiles for hours and indiscriminately tear-gassed with thousands locked out.

French media say Macron found the events 'shameful' and 'unworthy of France'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1qQn_0fxRt0eS00
Amelie Oudea-Castera and Gerald Darmanin again blamed Liverpool fans for the chaos at the Champions League Final
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYrcD_0fxRt0eS00
French police fired tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters outside the stadium

But the under-fire pair continued to aim slurs at Liverpool supporters, who accused them of 'bare-faced lies' and 'utter madness' on social media following the hearing, which was screened on YouTube.

Oudea-Castera continued to seek excuses for what was a shambolic security operation.

'The time we had to prepare for this final was short,' she said. 'We only knew the identity of the finalists on May 4, especially Liverpool with the very specific risk their fans present to us.'

Darmanin added: 'Liverpool supporters pose a risk to our public. Not all of them, but a portion of them.'

He did say concede the event could have been handled better, adding that he was 'sorry' for a 'disproportionate' use of tear gas ahead of the final which Real Madrid won 1-0 on Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zB9Zc_0fxRt0eS00
They said 40,000 fake tickets were in circulation, although official figures show only 2,589 were scanned 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6WjX_0fxRt0eS00
Mayhem outside the Stade de France saw fans with tickets having to wait in huge queues

But Darmanin said that if the gates had not been closed there would 'certainly' have been a pitch invasion and the match would have not taken place.'

A claim that there were no issues at the Real Madrid end of the stadium was also repeated, despite video evidence to the contrary.

The pair were asked to show photos or drone footage to back the 40,000 fake ticket claim, including evidence of those with counterfeits walking away from the stadium, but were unable to do so.

Liverpool have so far received more than 5,000 testimonies from fans who were in Paris. They have set up their own investigation into what happened while UEFA say they have commissioned an independent review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8Ydl_0fxRt0eS00
French President Emmanuel Macron is said to be privately furious with Darmanin's response

IN THIS ARTICLE
