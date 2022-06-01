ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iteris: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Iteris Inc. (ITI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share.

The vehicle detection and traffic control company posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.1 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $133.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITI

