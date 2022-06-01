No arrests in campus shooting that killed grandmother

1 of 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police said Wednesday that they have not arrested anyone in the shooting that killed an 80-year-old woman who had come to a university arena to see her grandson graduate from high school.

Augustine Greenwood had been excited to see the last of her 15 grandchildren graduate Tuesday, her family told WDSU-TV.

Bullets fired by two women during or after a fight Tuesday also hit two men, one in the shoulder and one in the leg, police said. The fight occurred in a parking lot outside the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff Community School had held its graduation ceremony.

“It is sad. She came out to see me for my graduation. I did not expect any of this to happen. I thought it would be a happy day. But it turned out to be a pretty bad day,” Corey Lashley Jr. told the station.

Greenwood’s daughter, Geraldine Lashley, said a stray bullet killed her mother. She said the family heard about a fight between “some ladies or little girls” and were starting to leave when the shooting broke out.

Corey Lashley Jr. said it is still hard to believe that he will never see his grandmother again.

“I am going to keep going strong for my grandmother. And do great things like I know she would have wanted me to,” he said.

Police said Tuesday that they were questioning multiple people.

“No one has been arrested as of yet. The investigation is still ongoing,” Officer Reese Harper, a police spokesperson, said Wednesday.