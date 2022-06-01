ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Care center sued for $4.7M after patient leaves, drowns

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a memory care center outside Portland, Oregon, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek.

Toufik “Tom” Tanous, 79, suffered from severe memory loss and had tried to leave at least twice before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove around 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report.

Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek two days later.

The wrongful death suit, filed Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks $4.7 million in damages from Caring Places Management LLC, the operator of Hawthorne House and a nearby assisted facility, Forest Grove Beehive, as well as its administrator, Charity Jammeh, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

In the week before Tanous’ flight, officers responded to 12 calls at the Hawthorne House for assaults, behavioral health incidents and missing persons, Officer Samuel Younce wrote in the police report.

A lawyer for Caring Places Management declined to comment on the allegations, citing patient privacy.

“Our residents are our family, and our staff grieve for this loss,” said the attorney, Logan Pratt.

The Hawthorne House and Forest Grove Beehive have been fined seven times in the past few years for violations, according to Oregon Department of Human Services records.

Comments / 0

Related
todaynationnews.com

The family of the deceased veteran, who died after leaving a long-term care institution, sued for 4.7 million yuan

One with seriousMadnessElders sent by their families last year cost 6,540 yuan a monthOregonforest grovelong pictureThe agency “Hawthorne House” settled, but the old man went on his own less than a week later, and was later found dead in a creek 1 mile away. The family filed a lawsuit a few days ago, claiming 4.7 million yuan on the basis of negligent death.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Forest Grove, OR
Forest Grove, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Gales Creek, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Times

WashCo Jail: Third inmate death in two months unprecedented

A third inmate has died while in custody at the Washington County Jail, mirroring a nationwide trend.A third inmate has died at the Washington County Jail in less than two months, mirroring a pattern of increased in-custody deaths that has been reported across the nation. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Thursday, June 2, that a 51-year-old man died while waiting to complete the booking process. The man arrived at the jail shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1, according to the jail. "While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Man charged in 2 murder cases in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man previously charged for murder in a Southeast Portland shooting in May now faces charges for a separate deadly shooting in late April. Nathaniel Freeman, 33, was arraigned in Multnomah County court on May 27, according to Portland police. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Ny'Cole Lashawn Griffin on April 24.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ap#The Hawthorne House#Forest Grove Beehive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
GRESHAM, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
449K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy