Philadelphia, PA

PennDOT, Safety Partners, Phillie Phanatic Focus On Seat Belt Safety

By Trista Steinhauer
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Police Department, and other officials from New Jersey and Delaware, held a media event at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to urge motorists to buckle up as part of the National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement mobilization...

Getting Tough With Price Fixing In PA

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano has introduced legislation designed to enhance the ability of the state attorney general to prosecute individuals and businesses that collude to artificially raise the prices of PA goods. The lawmaker highlighted that price fixing cases are currently far too difficult to prosecute, citing the dire need to pass the bill and provide the attorney general with the necessary tools to enforce price-fixing laws. The new bill would also shield whistleblowers and encourage individuals with internal knowledge of price-fixing violations to come forward. Pisciottano is currently gathering co-sponsors for the bill and it will soon be referred to a state House committee.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bill Addresses Concerns About Balloon Litter

HARRISBURG – Recognizing a serious threat to wildlife, livestock, and pets by balloon litter, Fayette County Rep. Matthew Dowling has introduced legislation to prohibit intentional balloon releases in PA. The lawmaker said while balloon releases may be a moving way to remember a loved one or celebrate a special occasion, we need to think about where those balloons end up. They sometimes travel many miles from where they were released and end up in farm fields or waterways where they are mistaken as food and in many documented cases have resulted in animal deaths. When eaten, balloons may end up lodged in the digestive tract of an animal, ultimately resulting in an agonizing death. Also dangerous are ribbons attached to balloons, as animals may become entangled in them, causing injuries or strangulation. House Bill 2614 would prohibit any state or local organization, entity or person older than age 13 from intentionally releasing a balloon into the atmosphere, with minimal exceptions. It would also put in place a fine for those who violate the law. The bill has been referred to the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
HARRISBURG, PA
Mastriano Willing To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has offered to sit for a voluntary interview with the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. An attorney for Mastriano said that the lawmaker already was interviewed by FBI agents last year about the Capitol attack. Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection and was in regular communication with then-President Donald Trump. The lawyer says Mastriano told the FBI he did not know about any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Mastriano is currently a state senator from Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties and won the GOP nomination for governor last month.
HARRISBURG, PA
PA Court Orders Contested Ballots Counted In U.S. Senate Primary

HARRISBURG (AP) – A state court is agreeing in a ballot-counting lawsuit with the campaign of David McCormick, who is in a neck-and-neck GOP primary contest for U.S. Senate against Dr. Mehmet Oz. In the decision, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ordered counties Thursday night to count the ballots in question. However, her decision could be reversed, depending on what the U.S. Supreme Court does in the coming days on a separate case. McCormick and Oz are in the midst of a statewide recount over a margin of roughly 900 votes separating them in the May 17 primary.
HARRISBURG, PA
Help Needed To Identify Jewelry Store Thieves

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft which occurred on May 9 of this year at the Kay Jewelers in the Colonial Park Mall. A female suspect fled with a 10 karat yellow gold diamond pendant which she had been looking at in the store along with a male suspect. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects and they can be seen below. Anyone with information which might lead to the identification and apprehension of these individuals is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
More Help For PA Food Insecure People

HARRISBURG – More Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from PA’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program have been raised from 150% of the USDA-established poverty level to 185% allowing the system to serve more food insecure Pennsylvanians. According to 2019 food insecurity data, over 1.3 million Pennsylvanians did not always know from where their next meal was coming. That number included 383,500 children. Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity are encouraged to explore several programs. Food banks and food pantries can be found using a map. The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide vouchers to be spent at participating farmers markets in the state. The Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program provides eligible seniors with a monthly box of food to supplement regular groceries and can be delivered by DoorDash in select areas. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP provides benefits to purchase food at grocery stores and supermarkets. Also, nutritious meals are available to Pennsylvanians 60 or older and are delivered to eligible individuals’ homes through your County Area Agencies on Aging.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin Graham’s “God Loves You” Tour Coming To PA

CHARLOTTE, NC – Franklin Graham will be visiting PA to share good news in troubling times. The 2022 “God Loves You” Tour kicks off September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. At each one-night evangelistic event, Franklin Graham will give a message of lasting hope. The free tour includes live music as well. Graham said there is so much confusion and darkness around us that is leading people away from their only hope: Jesus Christ. The tour is more than the actual one-night gathering. In the months ahead of the tour, free evangelism training and preparation for local churches will be provided by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Many who participate will serve as prayer volunteers on the tour. The Allentown event takes place at 7 p.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The York event is 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York Expo Center. More information about the tour can be found by clicking on the Tour banner below. The 2022 “God Loves You” Tour will also be going to Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
YORK, PA

