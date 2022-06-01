Two dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two people died and five others were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer, police said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. just west of South Bend and closed all eastbound lanes. The Toll Road tweeted around 8:30 p.m. that all lanes had been reopened. The toll road is part of Interstates 80-90.

One vehicle caught fire, police said.