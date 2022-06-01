Allen County to receive grant money as part of nationwide eviction diversion program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.

