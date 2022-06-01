Chewy: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dania Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $10.2 billion to $10.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY