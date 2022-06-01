ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Searching for treasure at Gaston Pickers

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For some, it’s a calling and an unquenchable thirst.

“You can’t say you ain’t ever been here before,” laughed Charles Dockery.

A search for treasure, lost and buried, forgotten by many and remembered by few.

“You can find it here,” said Charles. “That’s exactly right.”

In a place where the rows wind and the objects tower, it’s possible that the treasure so many seek is right here, at Gaston Pickers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Wjm6_0fxRr58V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBPxv_0fxRr58V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mE5cJ_0fxRr58V00

“If you spun me around, put a blindfold on me, I’ll be able to send you to the front wherever you need to go,” said Charles.

Charles is the man with the map.

“It’s a disease,” laughed Charles. “It’s fun! To go out on that hunt and to find something.”

His love for lost objects started when he was just a few years old, heading out on antique adventures with his dad.

“There’s a wicker Harley he found in an old antique store,” pointed Charles.

Later, it became something he did with his brother.

“We call this the clock room,” said Charles, walking into a room full of- you guessed it- clocks. “This is probably one of the oldest rooms in here.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Their family turned their passion into a business, Gaston Pickers. Thousands of people visit their store in Gastonia each month.

But like all journeys, the unexpected happens.

“A lot of memories in here. I miss him every day,” said Charles.

His dad and brother aren’t here anymore, the two passed away and now Charles is on a solo journey.

“There’s a lot of stuff he taught me over the years,” said Charles, remembering his brother. “I always say, Shawn, thank you very much.”

And while his quest continues, the real value is in the company he has along the way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Did a meteorite fall at WCNC Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mysterious object, which seemingly fell from the sky, broke a window at WCNC Charlotte Thursday and prompted a still-unsolved mystery: Is this a meteorite?. Amanda Mullen, an employee of WCNC Charlotte's parent company Tegna, was at her desk Thursday when she learned the mysterious object...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Government
Gastonia, NC
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, NC
Gastonia, NC
Sports
City
Gastonia, NC
WBTV

Search for missing Charlotte woman continues

Three people were shot Thursday night in Hickory. Two are seriously injured and another is in critical condition and not expected to survive. A former local Sheriff who used to issue gun permits, and a current popular gun shop owner, are speaking out with their idea. Panthers’ project bankruptcy filing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Qc News
wccbcharlotte.com

Power Outages In The WCCB Viewing Area

Duke Energy is reporting 9,272 active power outages across the Carolinas as of 9:30 p.m. Friday. 3,000 are without power in Lancaster County. 2,000 are without power in York County. 1,000 are without power in North Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […] The post 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

2 found dead inside NC home serving as daycare

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — A woman and her nephew were found dead on Thursday in a North Carolina home which also served as a daycare, and police said they are investigating a double homicide. The Kannapolis Police Department said its officers responded to a home at around 8 a.m. after receiving a 911 call, Nexstar’s […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home

A large number of officers responded to a home on North Salisbury Avenue, beside the Spencer Mini Center. This is the furthest a bill promoting medical marijuana has made it in North Carolina. It passed a senate legislative committee and now goes to the full Senate. Union County elementary school...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
FOX Carolina

NC man tries his luck on scratch off and wins big

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michael Hess of Waynesville tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The lottery said Hess bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from the Southeast Energy on South Main Street in Waynesville. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,017.
weeklypostnc.com

Summer Steals: Family Fun For Under $20

CHARLOTTE – Keeping the whole family entertained for the summer can be daunting, not to mention pricey! Never fear: The Mint Hill Times has compiled an extensive list of activities you can enjoy with your family all across the Charlotte area without breaking the bank. Each of these summer “steals” can be enjoyed for $20 or less by a family of four, and many are even free!
nsjonline.com

NC TV station pulls anti-Beasley ad

RALEIGH — A television station in Charlotte said it removed an ad from the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for what it called a “false statement on material issue,” according to a CBS News report. The ad, which is running statewide on multiple stations, came in to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

“Homegrown & Homemade” at Baker Farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Ag & Art Tour for Eastern York County begins Saturday, June 4th. There are many stops on the tour. One stop, Baker Farm!. The family-owned farm focuses on heritage breed sheep!. At the stop visitors will find hand-made items, music, food, and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy