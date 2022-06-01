Searching for treasure at Gaston Pickers

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For some, it’s a calling and an unquenchable thirst.

“You can’t say you ain’t ever been here before,” laughed Charles Dockery.

A search for treasure, lost and buried, forgotten by many and remembered by few.

“You can find it here,” said Charles. “That’s exactly right.”

In a place where the rows wind and the objects tower, it’s possible that the treasure so many seek is right here, at Gaston Pickers.

“If you spun me around, put a blindfold on me, I’ll be able to send you to the front wherever you need to go,” said Charles.

Charles is the man with the map.

“It’s a disease,” laughed Charles. “It’s fun! To go out on that hunt and to find something.”

His love for lost objects started when he was just a few years old, heading out on antique adventures with his dad.

“There’s a wicker Harley he found in an old antique store,” pointed Charles.

Later, it became something he did with his brother.

“We call this the clock room,” said Charles, walking into a room full of- you guessed it- clocks. “This is probably one of the oldest rooms in here.”

Their family turned their passion into a business, Gaston Pickers. Thousands of people visit their store in Gastonia each month.

But like all journeys, the unexpected happens.

“A lot of memories in here. I miss him every day,” said Charles.

His dad and brother aren’t here anymore, the two passed away and now Charles is on a solo journey.

“There’s a lot of stuff he taught me over the years,” said Charles, remembering his brother. “I always say, Shawn, thank you very much.”

And while his quest continues, the real value is in the company he has along the way.

