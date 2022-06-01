ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh to pay over $4.3M to estate of former housekeeper

By Chase Laudenslager
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrBHS_0fxRqmv000

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to pay more than $4 million to the estate of his former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died at his home in 2018 after what Murdaugh described as a “trip and fall accident.” Murdaugh subsequently swindled her sons out of millions that they were owed in a wrongful death settlement.

In March, Murduagh confessed to diverting more than $4 million awarded to the family into his own personal accounts. He admitted “liability to the [Satterfields] for the claims asserted against him” and asked the court to uphold a judgement ordering him to pay $4.3 million in restitution.

The Satterfield estate is now “the first unopposed judgement [creditor] of record against Alex Murdaugh,” according to Satterfield attorney, Eric Bland. Bland said that the judgement “is both meaningful and symbolic.”

“As we have said all along, Gloria did not die in vain. Her death now had a purpose. It was a part in taking down Alex and others and some of the funds recovered will be used to benefit others.”

Eric Bland

Bland said that the family plans to use some of the funds to set up a foundation in Satterfield’s honor, which “will benefit underprivileged Hampton County families; good God fearing, law abiding, and hard working people like Gloria who struggle to make ends meat.”

Court-appointed receivers overseeing Murdaugh’s assets will be responsible for collecting and disbursing the funds to the Satterfield family, as well as a long list of other alleged victims of Murdaugh.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Ex-SC State University president sues school officials, asking for $1.7 million in damages

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The former president of South Carolina State University is suing officials with the school for salary he says he's owed from his time leading the school. The lawsuit, filed this week by Dr. James Clark's attorneys, is against the school's Board of Trustees and several other officials tied to the school. It seeks $570,000 in compensatory damages and $1.2 million in punitive damages.
COLLEGES
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

SLED requests permission to exhume body of former Murdaugh housekeeper

UPDATE: SLED provided an update Friday confirming they asked and received permission to exhume Satterfield’s remains and said the process will take weeks to complete. Read their statement below: “Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) sought and received permission from the Satterfield family, through their attorney, to exhume the remains of Gloria […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
Hampton County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to meet with coastal emergency management leaders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Atlantic hurricane season begins, Governor Henry McMaster will meet with emergency management leaders on Friday along the South Carolina coast. Gov. McMaster will visit emergency operation centers in Charleston, Horry, and Beaufort counties to discuss preparations for the season, which forecasters expect to be busier than normal. The governor […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston man convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor. A Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty after the victim, who was 11 at the time of the incident, testified that Brown solicited her for a sexual act while she was visiting the Isle of Palms with family. Brown was dating her aunt at the time.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State. Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler. In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office...
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested amid drug investigation in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County said they have made the first arrest in an ongoing narcotics investigation. Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, was booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center on Friday morning on charges of distribution of cocaine and distribution near a school. The Dorchester County […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Group challenges 100 names on county voter roll

A hearing to determine the validity of 100 names on the Beaufort County Voter Registration and Election database was held last week after the names were challenged by county residents. The challenge was brought by Debbie Barton, Lee Bothell and Nancy York. The women said they represented no particular group.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Keep your mouth shut

The words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer ring true today in Hampton County as they did when he first spoke them as a dissident in Nazi Germany so many years ago. What does a Bonhoeffer quote have to do with us today? Stay with me for a couple of paragraphs and you will see.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

After 44 years, Aiken County teacher celebrates retirement

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Aiken County teacher has changed many lives over her 44 years in teaching, and now she’s retiring. “I didn’t realize it was going to be like this. It’s really special to have this many people caring about me and this many people who’ve supported me through my whole career,” said Rosemary Quarles.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta man sentenced to federal prison for multi-million dollar fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, GA: A former Richmond County man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank and bankruptcy fraud related to purchasing an Augusta apartment complex. 38-year-old Jerome Walter Kiggundu, now living in Colorado, was sentenced to 48 months in prison after his conviction in a jury trial in December 2021 on charges of Bank Fraud, […]
WBTW News13

Hosts of Memorial Day block party charged in mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced that the owners of a property where 10 people were shot during a Memorial Day party have been called to court. Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before spilling over into a nearby vacant […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy