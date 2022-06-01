ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $116.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

