Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The logistics provider posted revenue of $116.4 million in the period.

