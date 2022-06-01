ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Magnum P.I.'s Jay Hernandez Shared Thoughts About Cancellation, Other CBS Stars (And Even Mario Lopez) Reached Out

By Megan Behnke
 2 days ago

CBS’ Magnum P.I. reboot was recently cancelled after four seasons. After Jay Hernandez, who portrayed the titular character, reflected on his time on the series, his fellow CBS stars (plus Saved By the Bell 's Mario Lopez) reached out to him.

Following the surprise cancellation , Jay Hernandez gave his thanks to the show, costars, and the crew members on Instagram . The actor chose a picture that not only showed off the beautiful Hawaiian landscape, but also him leaning against the red car in a post that any Magnum P.I. fan can appreciate. Take a look:

Many CBS stars responded to Hernandez’s post, and even some non-CBS stars. Extra host and Saved By the Bell alum Mario Lopez took the time to share a short but sweet message in the comments on the post, congratulating Hernandez on four successful seasons:

Congrats my man!

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama also weighed in, with many years of CBS crime-solving action to his name. He responded with a touching comment about culture:

And you also made your culture proud hermano. Keep holding us all up.

Freddy Rodriguez opted to give Jay Hernandez some advice. The actor starred on Bull for the first five seasons, leaving ahead of the show’s sixth and final season . He commented:

Be proud of what you’ve accomplished because we certainly are. Pálante hermano.

The Office alum Kate Flannery responded with a congratulatory message, and thanked him for having her on the show. The actress appeared in an episode at the beginning of Season 4. She wrote:

Jay!!! You are a rockstar! Congratulations on a damn fine run! (Thanks for having me on the show) another great chapter is waiting for you.

And Kenneth Johnson, who stars in CBS’ cop procedural S.W.A.T. , also sent a touching message to Hernandez. S.W.A.T. shared the same night as Magnum P.I. at the beginning of the 2021-22 TV season with their primetime slots on Fridays, before the former switched to Sundays in the new year. He commented:

Bro. You rocked it. Now go kill it on another badass film or series. Shave the head.

It’s clear that Magnum P.I. still means a lot to a lot of people, and Jay Hernandez has plenty of support in the aftermath of the cancellation. Perhaps he can come onto one of these stars' shows, even if he doesn’t play Thomas Magnum. It’s definitely a shame that the show is no more, and has already been replaced in the fall schedule . Hopefully there will be a revival in the future.

In fact, following the cancellation, Universal TV reportedly began shopping Magnum P.I. around to other networks and platforms in the hopes of reviving it . This isn't unusual when shows are cancelled abruptly without proper endings and with an active fanbase, and it does sometimes work, as proven with shows like Fox's Lucifer and NBC's Manifest , both of which were rescued by Netflix.

It's still early for Magnum P.I. , so fans can still hold out hope that that we don’t have to say goodbye to Thomas just yet, at least for now. While waiting on news on Magnum P.I. , be sure to stream the latest season now on Paramount+ with a subscription . Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to catch.

Comments / 23

jay p
2d ago

GEEZ, put a program on Friday night's as the pandemic restrictions end. Folks are anxious to go out and about at weeks end. Now ax a favorite program. CBS made a big mistake.

Reply(2)
25
Michael Daley
2d ago

I hope another network pics them up. CBS were fools to cancel this great show. It received higher ratings then most of their shows

Reply(1)
19
Marylen Jones
2d ago

It is a shame they keep those bad shows in but cancel the good ones. CBS was one of our channels so now we have to find other channels to watch.

Reply(2)
12
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

