Addyston, OH

Former Addyston police chief sentenced for role in machine gun scheme

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADDYSTON, Ohio — The former Addyston Police Chief was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a plan to buy 200 automatic machine guns and illegally re-sell them. Dorian LaCourse, 66, of Milford, Ohio, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker to 3 years probation, including six months of home...

