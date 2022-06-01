I Madonnari Festival Drew Huge Crowds

The tables were adorned with decorative linen and mouth-watering foods. Lovely centerpieces were surrounded by political swag, pamphlets, and bumper stickers. White and red wines, sparkling beverages, and sometimes champagne chilled in anticipation of guests. Soft music played in the background, or my dad played jazz standards on the piano. Then the guests, community leaders, change-makers, change-seekers, and the honored public figure filed in for the gathering: a meeting, a fundraiser, a campaign event, or just a private party with friends. This was the scene that played out and repeated at my childhood home on the border of Santa Barbara and Montecito for more than six decades. It was because of my mother June Carol Sochel.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO