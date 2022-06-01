ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Madonnari Festival Drew Huge Crowds

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful Memorial Day weekend brought larger crowds than ever to the I Madonnari chalk-painting festival held in front of Old Mission Santa Barbara. “Everyone was really happy to be back out together in person. It was packed,” said Kai Tepper with a note of awe in her voice, as she...

Santa Barbara Independent

Review | Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Santa Barbara Bowl

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a winner on more than one front. Locally, the band outta’ Boone, North Carolina, wins points for providing the strangest and most sparkly band name on the current Santa Barbara Bowl season marquee. Musically and self-expressively, last Friday night, the band won over a Bowl-ful of ardent fans and newcomers (present company included) with its savory, fresh, and retro mélange of pop, funk, and left-of-center folk. The hooks keep coming, even if from some peculiar angles.
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | Scarface Settings, Historic Ventura Views, and More

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on May 29, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. VENTURING TO VENTURA. Looking a little farther afield than The Home Page usually travels, we learned about a...
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Surfer and Sage

Wave-Riding Champ Shaun Tomson and Philosopher-Poet Noah benShea Pen Pandemic Pick-Me-Up Book. Emerging from the lingering pandemic, an upbeat new book ​— ​and first-time collaboration ​— ​by Shaun Tomson and Noah benShea hits coffee tables and nightstands this month. While Tomson and benShea share little by way of upbringing ​— ​Tomson grew up surfing in South Africa as benShea followed scholarly paths from his native Canada ​— ​their mutual interest in bettering the often-bleak outlooks of the audiences they speak to brought them together as coronavirus uncertainties spread worldwide.
Santa Barbara Independent

In Memoriam | June Carol Sochel: 1933-2022

The tables were adorned with decorative linen and mouth-watering foods. Lovely centerpieces were surrounded by political swag, pamphlets, and bumper stickers. White and red wines, sparkling beverages, and sometimes champagne chilled in anticipation of guests. Soft music played in the background, or my dad played jazz standards on the piano. Then the guests, community leaders, change-makers, change-seekers, and the honored public figure filed in for the gathering: a meeting, a fundraiser, a campaign event, or just a private party with friends. This was the scene that played out and repeated at my childhood home on the border of Santa Barbara and Montecito for more than six decades. It was because of my mother June Carol Sochel.
Santa Barbara Independent

Downtown Santa Barbara Honors Local Businesses, Organizations at Annual Awards Breakfast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – Community leaders and stakeholders gathered Wednesday, June 1, at the historic El Paseo Restaurant for the Downtown Santa Barbara Annual Awards Breakfast, presented by Southern California Edison. 2022 Board President Robin Gose, President and CEO of MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, and Downtown Santa Barbara Executive Director, Robin Elander, emceed the event which honors noteworthy recipients in various categories for their contributions to the downtown community.
Santa Barbara Independent

Bluewater Grill Renews Santa Barbara Ties

The steadily growing Bluewater Grill chain may be opening a new outpost every year — there are 10 so far from Catalina Island to Phoenix — but the goal for each restaurant is to stay grounded (or “sea-ed” perhaps?) in its region. The pandemic provided the opportunity to refocus that mission at our own Bluewater on Cabrillo Boulevard, which opened in 2018. Specifically, the restaurant hired new executive chef Alberto Torres, a 30-year Santa Barbara resident formerly at Hollister Brewing Company and Chuck’s Waterfront, as well as a new GM, Autumn Vaughn, a rising star in Bluewater’s ranks.
santamariavalley.com

5 Free and Affordable Things to do in Santa Maria Valley

Don’t let inflation get you down. You can get the same Central Coast experience you’d get in places like Paso Robles, Pismo and even Napa for half the price in Santa Maria Valley. Heck, it might even be better than what you’d get at those places! Before you cancel your summer plans, check out these five things you can do affordably while you’re here. Trust us, we cut the price but don’t skimp on value.
New Times

Jay Bird's brings Nashville hot chicken to San Luis Obispo

Jay Bird's Chicken owner and chef Jay Bogsinske had two major cooking influences throughout his childhood growing up in Chicago: his mother and grandmother. They taught him all their tips and tricks, like storing leftover bacon fat to cook with throughout the week. "They would cook everything with that, it...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lompoc, CA

Lompoc is a lovely city on the Central Coast of Santa Barbara County, California. The Chumash people were Lompoc’s first inhabitants, settling on California’s central and southern coast. They called the area Lum Poc, meaning “lagoon” or “stagnant waters.”. Today, Lompoc is the “City of...
syvnews.com

Custom cars fill Broadway, Santa Maria Fairpark for Cruisin’ Nationals

The Santa Maria Fairpark was packed with classic and custom cars as well as car lovers Saturday and Sunday as West Coast Kustoms brought its Cruisin’ Nationals car show back to its traditional Memorial Day weekend after canceling the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staging a modified show last fall.
News Channel 3-12

Even with rare hearing disorder, Santa Barbara resident wins honors and begins protocol changes at her college

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 22-year old student from Santa Barbara has graduated with a special honor from her college and may have made a change for future students. Leah Martin began losing her hearing at age 11. It's called reverse slope hearing loss where the low tones are not as audible as high tones. The post Even with rare hearing disorder, Santa Barbara resident wins honors and begins protocol changes at her college appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Courthouse Roof and Exterior Restoration Project to Begin Tuesday, June 7

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, CA – June 2, 2022) – The County of Santa Barbara will undergo a comprehensive, multi-phase restoration project of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse beginning on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The project is designed to create a safe, weathertight roof and stable building along with a durable roof assembly, all while retaining the building’s historic character.
