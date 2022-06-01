ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

CLOSED CASE: Carey Mae Parker remains confirmed

By Amanda Cutshall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a Missing Persons DNA Report from UNTCHI in reference to Carey Mae Parker. It was confirmed that the remains that were recovered in October were those of Parker. In February of 2021, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office...

