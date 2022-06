PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday it has received more complaints about the Pensacola dentist accused of inappropriate touching. Over the last week, Channel 3 reported on a string of similar allegations of inappropriate touching from Dr. Charles Stamitoles that investigators say all happened in his Creighton Rd. office. But he hasn't seen any patients since last Thursday.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO