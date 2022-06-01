Titusville police officer faces manslaughter charge in deadly shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and the family of a man who was shot and killed by a Titusville police officer spoke Friday, demanding to see the body camera video of the shooting days after the officer was arrested. James Lowery, 40, was fatally shot in...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County judge sided with prosecutors Friday, denying bond for a mother who is accused in the death of her 3-year-old son. Erica Dotson, 28, was in court for a bond hearing, nearly a year after she and Joshua Manns, 25, were indicted by a grand jury in the death of Jameson Nance.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man is in custody after Titusville police say he chased down a woman and shot her in the head as she begged for her life. Alteric Johnson was arrested following the incident that occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Willow St. According to...
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused of driving recklessly on Interstate 4 was ultimately arrested for DUI. Cell phone video from a passenger in a vehicle on the interstate Thursday afternoon shows the driver of a mini van all over the road. Multiple people called 911 to report the van.
A pregnant woman was transported from Margarita Republic in The Villages to a local hospital after an alleged attack that led to a Summerfield man’s arrest. Hunter Anthony Gough, 25, was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The pregnant woman on May 21...
GROVELAND, Fla. – Newly-released body camera video from police in Groveland shows the moments right after a deadly shooting outside a daycare. The video shows the shooter cooperating with police as they place him in handcuffs at the scene. Officers said they were called to We Are The Future...
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville police officer arrested on manslaughter charges in a fatal shooting has bonded out. FDLE investigators say Officer Joshua Payne shot and killed James Lowery who was running away from him last December. It’s an arrest that attorneys representing the family say is encouraging for them in order to hold the officer accountable.
A Florida home occasion abruptly ended on Saturday evening when pictures have been fired in Malabar. Throughout a big open home occasion, a disturbance broke out between two males, and one in all them started firing pictures, in response to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m.
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Just one day after a Titusville police officer was charged in a man’s shooting death, News 6 is expecting to hear from the man’s family and his attorney Benjamin Crump Friday. Jessie Richardson said he still can’t believe 40-year-old James Lowery is gone. He...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested at a Universal Orlando resort after she pulled the hotel’s fire alarm and attacked two employees, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Cabana Bay Beach Resort, 6550 Adventure Way, on Monday after reports of...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected DUI driver accused of swerving recklessly on Interstate 4 was taken into custody Thursday with the help of the Volusia County sheriff, deputies said. The sheriff’s office said Cody Deel, 33, was driving on I-4 Thursday afternoon near mile marker 127 in Daytona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Deltona woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Volusia County crashed head-on into another car, killing the driver, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 12:25 am. on I-4 east near the Dirksen Drive exit in Deltona, closing...
A Florida police officer was finally arrested and charged more than five months after he shot an unarmed Black man in the back of his head in a deadly case of mistaken identity. Titusville Police Officer Joshua Payne on Wednesday was seemingly given a sympathetic charge of manslaughter for last...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department says that Carlos Roberts Jr., 28, the man involved in a shooting with officers on May 18 along Mercy Drive, has died. On May 18, police said Roberts shot at two Orlando police officers when they tried to pull him over for passing their unmarked car at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.
ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a 10-year-old police say shot and killed a woman in Orlando appeared in court on Wednesday, where the judge set her bond at $50,000. The girl is in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Lakrisha Isaac, 31, is facing several...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Timothy Paul Jones, 59. Deputies say he is wanted for robbing the Truist Bank on South Orange Blossom Trail on Thursday, June 2. Jones had been out of prison for just one day, according to deputies, before...
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mother of a girl whom police said shot and killed her neighbor at an apartment, is now facing charges. Investigators said the girl’s mother handed the child a bag with the weapon inside. Stacey Johnson said she may never get over losing her best...
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Casselberry Police Department said it found an SUV that investigators believe hit and killed a man who was walking his dog on Wednesday night. Troopers said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Eagle Circle and Shadow Drive in Casselberry. Investigators said a 63-year-old man...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
