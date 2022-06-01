ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court order could affect PA Senate count

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO...

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Pennsylvania recount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. An order from Justice Samuel Alito paused...
Trump ally Peter Navarro indicted, arrested at airport

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate in the House January 6 committee’s investigation. CNN’s Evan Perez describes the scene at his court appearance.
Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
Maybe it’s time to reform the United States Supreme Court

Virtually all Americans are in a tizzy about the forthcoming ruling that may overturn Roe vs. Wade. That forthcoming ruling, drafted by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was leaked to the public. Pro-birth advocates, comprised mostly of Republicans, are hopeful abortion rights will be overturned while most supporters of the Democratic Party are furious about […] The post Maybe it’s time to reform the United States Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
McConnell-aligned group throws $43 million behind Republican Senate races

A group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has begun funneling tens of millions in funding to Republican Senate campaigns. The group, One Nation, is planning to spend $43 million on five key Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. The spending campaigns focus largely on issue-based advertising, according to One Nation.
Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
To the right-wing, Democrat votes don't count

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Joe Biden was hitting the campaign trail in 2020, he bragged about how — during his decades in the U.S. Senate — he was able to work with right-wing Republicans, find common ground and get productive legislation passed. Many of today's MAGA Republicans, in contrast, brag about refusing to compromise with Democrats and act as though millions of Democratic voters simply don't exist or don't matter.
