The cold front has moved through and comfortable air is settling in! It is still a bit muggy on this Friday morning as temperatures hover near 70 degrees. Clouds will hold tough for the first half of the day. Spotty showers behind the front can't be ruled out for our southern counties this morning, but most of us remain dry. As the more comfortable and drier air takes over, clouds will clear this afternoon as highs reach the low 80s. With mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures dip to 60 degrees in the city and the upper 50s in outlying areas Saturday morning.

