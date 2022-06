Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t just bringing a winning pedigree to the Cleveland Browns; he is bringing a rare level of explosiveness. Although Watson’s mobility and improvisation are the traits that often drew attention at Clemson, his passing ability has significantly improved since joining the league in 2017. In his last season of play in 2020, Watson led the league in passing yards with 4,823 and added 444 yards on the ground. After being traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns, Watson will now look to use those passing skills on a new team and in a new system. According to...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO