Richlands, NC

Deadline looming for businesses to file for grant recovery

WNCT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article$200 million dollars is available for eligible businesses impacted by the pandemic. Deadline looming for businesses to file for grant …. Looking to curtail youth violence, Kinston leaders …. People and Places: N.C. Black Bear Festival returns...

www.wnct.com

WITN

Jacksonville economic group to be awarded $1M for development project

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development says it has been awarded $1 million from the SITE Program, a program that supports communities in identifying potential sites for economic development. The money will go toward Project Frontier, a private/public partnership to help construct industrial space on New...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston youth curfew: Mayor provides exceptions to ordinance amendment

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is requesting stronger enforcement of a preexisting curfew for youths in the city. The city says its existing Youth Protection Ordinance, which has been in place for years, imposes a curfew that prevents anyone under 18 unaccompanied by their parents or guardians from being on the streets at night after 11 p.m.
KINSTON, NC
City
Kinston, NC
City
Richlands, NC
WITN

DOT updates plans for bridge work in Beaufort, Pitt counties

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is clarifying maintenance plans for four bridges in Beaufort County and one in Pitt County. The following two Beaufort County bridges will not close this summer during the peak beach season when travel over them is higher. Highway 99 over...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

EMS staffing issues taking place in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County commissioners will present the 2022-23 budget on Monday. One big topic that will be discussed is staffing in several departments including emergency services. In the proposed budget plan, all county employees could be receiving an 8-10% increase in salaries. But in comparison to other counties, that increase might not […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again in Pitt, Hyde counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina, according to new data from the CDC. Pitt County and Hyde County have been named high-risk counties for the spread of the virus, as opposed to just last week when they were deemed low risk. Pitt County was named a […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a dramatic change in the past week in the CDC’s map showing the community spread of COVID-19. The new map, that came out today, shows Pitt County is now at high risk for community spread of the virus. A week ago it was in the low risk level.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rent in Greenville: Prices increase again over past month

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville rents have increased over the past month and have increased sharply by 10% in comparison to the same time last year. Apartmentlist.com released the information in its latest report. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Ribbon-cutting held for new Greenville pool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ribbon-cutting for a new Greenville pool was held Friday. The ceremony was held for the Greenville Outdoor Aquatics Facility and renovated Eppes Recreation Center. The 165,000-gallon pool is part of a $4 million upgrade to the facilities at the Thomas Foreman Park at 400 Nash...
GREENVILLE, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Man wanted for Onslow County homicide

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament. State Senate approves second...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Buyer beware: Two local women talk about getting used cars, being scammed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Global supply shortages and inflation rates have hiked up car prices, leading many consumers to turn to used cars as a more affordable option. But buying that used car could cost you thousands in unforeseen repairs without taking the proper precautions. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received calls from viewers saying […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Learning Academy seniors urged to build on success of graduation

Urged to “level up,” to build on the success represented by their completion of high school, the Class of 2022 at Lenoir County Learning Academy stood Wednesday on what commencement speaker Felicia Solomon called a “lauching pad,” ready to begin a new life chapter “expecting good results.”
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 2 – 5, 2022

New Bern Athletics welcomed Janivette Perez as the new head coach of their Women’s Basketball program. She’s currently teaching at H. J. MacDonald Middle School. Do you need to talk to someone about Hwy 70 improvements? Visit NCDOT at 1188 Market St., call 1-855-925-2801 Code 7872, or check out NCDOT.gov/JamesCity.
NEW BERN, NC

