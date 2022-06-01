ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho man accused of slapping baby who pulled his beard

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mgg3_0fxRmnND00

POCATELLO, Idaho — An Idaho man is accused of slapping a two-month-old baby after the child pulled his beard, authorities said.

Colton Michael Hart, 21, was charged with injury to a child, according to Bannock County online jail records.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Pocatello Police Department said that Hart allegedly called the child’s mother on Friday and told her he had slapped the infant.

The mother told police that both of the child’s eyes were swollen, there was redness in both of the child’s underarms and both arms were blue from the elbow to the hand, according to East Idaho News.

The woman took the child to an area hospital, where she spoke with police officers, according to the newspaper.

She used an app on her phone to locate Hart’s phone, and police determined he was in the parking lot of the hospital, according to East Idaho News.

According to an affidavit, Hart told officers he was babysitting the child and tried to comfort the infant when they woke up and would not stop crying, according to the newspaper.

Hart told police that when he picked up the baby, he became angry when the child pulled his beard and slapped the infant, East Idaho News reported.

Hart told police he called the woman to get the child, according to the newspaper.

Hart was arrested Friday by the Pocatello Police Department and booked into the Bannock County Jail, online booking records show. Bail was set at $75,000, according to booking records.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, East Idaho News reported.

Hart is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, according to Bannon County court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Family offering $20,000 reward for man who disappeared after ‘weird run-in’ with stranger

IDAHO FALLS – A 19-year-old man with ties to eastern Idaho has been missing since Saturday morning and his family is working with law enforcement to find him. Katie Wells of Rigby tells EastIdahoNews.com her nephew, Dylan Rounds, was last seen Saturday in Lucin, Utah, on the farm where he is working. Rounds apparently called several family members last Wednesday after having a “weird run-in” with a guy on a gravel road.
ksl.com

Man dies in T-bone collision in Ogden

OGDEN — A 40-year-old man died in what police are calling a T-bone collision on 24th Street in Ogden on Wednesday night. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. when the 40-year-old man who was westbound on 24th Street collided with a vehicle making a left turn off E Avenue, Lt. Jason Vanderwarf said.
OGDEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in Utah

IDAHO FALLS – A local woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly kidnapping her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and bringing her to eastern Idaho. Jennifer Krysta Estrada, 32, appeared in court Friday to face a charge of second-degree kidnapping. The incident began on Wednesday when the child was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Driver falls asleep, hits power pole in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old driver drifted off the road and crashed into a power pole in Weber County on Monday, authorities say. Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the area of 4500 E 3300 N on a report of the traffic accident. WCSO states that the driver reportedly […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘He’s so lucky to be alive.’ Newlywed father recovering after motorcycle crash

IDAHO FALLS — A newlywed father who recently welcomed his first child is lucky to be alive after seriously hurting himself in a motorcycle crash. Brian Pinell, 31, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Wednesday night at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone Highway connect in Idaho Falls. Pinell was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is recovering.
aspenpublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Double fatal crash leaves two teens dead in N. Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two are dead and three others injured after a car full of teenagers smashed into a tree Saturday morning, authorities say. At around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 3100 N, a North Ogden police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car for minor traffic violations. […]
NORTH OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Violent Crime#Bannock County#East Idaho News#Eastidnews
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man found dead was victim of homicide

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues. Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed. Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy