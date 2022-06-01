ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$500k of cocaine seized in I-40 traffic stop

By Stuart Rucker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Texas man is behind bars after a traffic stop on I-40 yields over 8 pounds of cocaine.

Isael Martinez Cabrera, 26, is facing drug-trafficking charges after officers from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over a 2017 Jeep on I-40 for traffic violations.

WTDTF Director Johnie Carter said Cabrera gave the officers permission to search his vehicle. While searching the vehicle, officers found cocaine concealed in an aftermarket speaker box in the back of the vehicle.

Carter said they seized 8.8 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of almost $500,000. Authorities said the drugs were heading from Dallas and intended for Brentwood, near Nashville.

“We are seeing record seizure amounts of drugs in 2022,” Carter said. “We surpassed 2021 seizures in just the first 45 days of this year and we are steadily climbing.”

AlwaysLookingEast
2d ago

There is no such thing as war on drugs! regardless if they put "Fort Knox" style guarding at the borders DRUGS will forever be a part of culture! Get over it! The same goes for the big pharmaceutical companies as well...

Reply
5
Tn TRUMP SUPPORTER
1d ago

the cops must be getting low on their supply cause they've been pulling folks over left and right.

Reply
7
