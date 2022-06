WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Community members are coming together to raise money for a 9-year-old girl who was shot while playing in her Woodbridge, Virginia neighborhood. According to a GoFundMe page set-up by her mother, the girl remains in critical condition with a bullet lodged in her spine after undergoing numerous surgeries. As of Friday morning, the fundraiser has collected more than $23,000 for the girl and her family.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO