The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour as the Prince of Wales deputises for the Queen – who will not take part in the ceremony, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.Harry and Meghan will have a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade, as they watch Charles inspect the guardsmen and officers and take their salute on Thursday.After the ceremony, the Queen will acknowledge the salute of the returning Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from Buckingham Palace’s balcony, with her cousin the Duke...

U.K. ・ 5 DAYS AGO