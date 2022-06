WESTOVER – Every year for the last 45 years, Smith’s Farm of Westover has opened to the public for blueberry picking around the second week of June. “I’m proud to be the fifth generation to carry on the legacy of farming this land,” owner Joe Smith said. “My grandparents, Claude and Varina Smith, took over the farm in the 1970s and planted hundreds of blueberry bushes. These bushes aren’t sprayed with pesticides, so you can rest assured to get the best-tasting berries.”

WESTOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO