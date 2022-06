On Monday, June 13, energy experts from Crossborder Energy will release their report on the benefits and costs of rooftop solar in Wyoming in a webinar, Rooftop Solar in Wyoming: Analyzing Benefits & Costs. This webinar will cover the report’s findings, including a benefit-cost analysis of the impacts of residential rooftop solar on ratepayers in the service territories of several Wyoming utilities. The full report will be released during the webinar. The study was commissioned by Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Outdoor Council, and the Wyoming Chapter of the Sierra Club.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO