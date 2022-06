New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell says that “SWB billing relief is on the way” following the passage of HB 652, which gives the Council the ability to conduct financial audits and regulate the billing policies of the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board (SWB). Although the bill originally would have made SWB a public utility, that provision – which was strongly opposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell – was stripped while still in the state Senate committee.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO