Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Wellington - Lion Country Safari - Belle Glade - Pahokee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 20 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.co-palm-beach.fl.us - For storm information call 2-1-1
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Glades FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of South Florida. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rain associated with PTC One will result in widespread 6 to 10 inches of rain across south Florida with isolated higher amounts around 15 inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Broward County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Fort Lauderdale - Hallandale Beach - Pompano Beach - Deerfield Beach * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.broward.org/hurricane - For storm information call 3-1-1
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Everglades National Park * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include the potential for several tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.miamidade.gov - For storm information call 3-1-1
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Palm Beach. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 524 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, South Miami, Surfside, Virginia Key, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Little Haiti and Liberty City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Far South Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Mainland Monroe and Far South Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 600 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 347 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Lely Resort, Naples Manor, Belle Meade, East Naples, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Golden Gate, Marco Island Airport, Vineyards, North Naples, Naples Park, Cape Romano, Lely, Fiddlers Creek, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve, Pelican Bay, Goodland and Key Marco. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Broward Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Charlotte, Highlands, Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Highlands; Inland Charlotte FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Florida and west central Florida, including the following areas, in southwest Florida, Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte and Inland Lee. In west central Florida, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands and Inland Sarasota. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Potential Tropical Cyclone ZOne will continue to spread locally heavy rain across portions of west central and southwest Florida today. Storm total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches is possible, with the highest amounts over southwest Florida. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glades TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Palmdale - Moore Haven - Brighton Seminole * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 15 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.myglades.com - For storm information call 2-1-1
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida ...FLASH FLOODING ONGOING ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST COAST OF FLORIDA NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles west of Miami FL or about 90 miles west-southwest of Naples FL - 25.6N 83.1W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 18 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One continues to move northeast towards the Florida peninsula. * Regardless of formation, main impacts and hazards will remain the same. Flooding rain, tornadoes, and squally weather will be the main impacts across South Florida with the worst conditions expected this morning. * The main threat to the local area will be the ongoing and worsening flash flooding from excessive rainfall. A Flood Watch remains in effect for South Florida through Sunday morning. * A few tornadoes will be possible through this morning. * Minor coastal flooding from surge is also possible along the Biscayne Bay shoreline, as well as coastal flood prone areas of the Southwest Florida coast particularly around the times of high tide today. * Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected with a high risk for rip currents across all South Florida beaches and elevated surf along the Atlantic coast through the weekend. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the southeast Florida coast. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the remainder of south Florida. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across southern and east coast of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the remainder of South Florida. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal areas of southwest Florida and the Biscayne Bay side of Miami-Dade County. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across South Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 05:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Polk This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **FLOODING RAINS OCCURRING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTH FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles southwest of Fort Myers FL or about 120 miles south-southwest of Sarasota FL - 25.6N 83.1W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 18 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One will lift northeast across the southern half of the Florida Peninsula today, continuing to bring numerous showers and breezy winds to the area. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across southwest Florida and interior west-central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across southwest Florida. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across parts of southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across parts of southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

