ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward, Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Broward; Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following counties, Broward and Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 300 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1149 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the area from the earlier heavy rains today. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area with moderate to heavy rains that are moving northward through the advisory area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If the rainfall amounts increase more than forecast, then a Flash Flood warning may be needed for this area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Virginia Key, Kendall, Miami Gardens, Black Point and Hallandale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY At 151 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rains across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across the area from these heavy rains and the previous rains from early today. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There is also reports of flooding in the downtown Miami area from these heavy rains. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, South Miami, Surfside, Virginia Key, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-Locka, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, West Miami, El Portal, Little Haiti and Liberty City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Charlotte, Highlands, Inland Charlotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 23:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Highlands; Inland Charlotte FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Florida and west central Florida, including the following areas, in southwest Florida, Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte and Inland Lee. In west central Florida, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands and Inland Sarasota. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Potential tropical cyclone one will continue to spread locally heavy rain across portions of west central and southwest Florida tonight and Saturday. Storm total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches is possible, with the highest amounts over southwest Florida. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Lee, DeSoto, Highlands, Inland Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 23:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Lee; DeSoto; Highlands; Inland Sarasota FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Florida and west central Florida, including the following areas, in southwest Florida, Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte and Inland Lee. In west central Florida, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Highlands and Inland Sarasota. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Potential tropical cyclone one will continue to spread locally heavy rain across portions of west central and southwest Florida tonight and Saturday. Storm total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches is possible, with the highest amounts over southwest Florida. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redland, FL
City
Hialeah Gardens, FL
City
South Miami, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
Sweetwater, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Miami Shores, FL
City
Miramar, FL
City
Pinecrest, FL
County
Broward County, FL
State
Virginia State
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Opa-locka, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 22:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Metropolitan Miami Dade TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Miami - Coral Gables - Kendall - Miami Springs - Hialeah - Miami Lakes - Cutler Ridge * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Saturday afternoon until Saturday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets, parking lots and underpasses become submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl - www.miamidade.gov - For storm information call 3-1-1
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Polk This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **DISTURBANCE CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINS OVER WESTERN CUBA, THE FLORIDA KEYS, AND SOUTH FLORIDA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 190 miles southwest of Fort Myers FL or about 210 miles south-southwest of Sarasota FL - 24.5N 83.7W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 12 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One is continuing to move northeast through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to move onshore over southwest Florida Saturday morning and will cross Florida into the Atlantic by Saturday evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across parts of west-central and southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across parts of west-central and southwest Florida. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across parts of southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across parts of southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across southwest Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Florida, including the following areas, Middle Keys in Monroe County, Upper Keys in Monroe County and Lower Keys in Monroe County. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain continues to fall across the majority of the Florida Keys. Thus far, widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches, with localized areas of 4 to 6 inches has fallen. Storm total accumulations are forecast to be 4 to 8 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 12 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Collier. * WHEN...Until 400 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 212 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Lely Resort, Naples Manor, Belle Meade, East Naples, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Golden Gate, Marco Island Airport, Vineyards, North Naples, Naples Park, Cape Romano, Lely, Fiddlers Creek, Rookery Bay Aquatic Preserve, Pelican Bay, Goodland and Key Marco. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Coastal Miami Dade County#18 15 00
weather.gov

NWS Forecast Office Melbourne, FL

And Treasure Coast Counties...Patchy light rain will continue south of I 4 but steadier and heavier rains will lift northward overnight into Martin, Saint Lucie and Okeechobee counties. The heavier rains may cause flooding of some roads and low lying areas of those counties especially where heavy rains have fallen in recent days. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will also be possible in embedded heavier showers along with occasional lightning strikes. Heavy rain will produce ponding water on roads, the depth of which can be difficult to discern especially at night. Motorists who experience heavy rain should slow down to reduce the risk of hydroplaning.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy