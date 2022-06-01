Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Portage, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Lorain. In northeast Ohio, Cuyahoga. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. In Cuyahoga County, heavy rain is expected to hit urban areas shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, North Olmsted, Avon, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Brook Park, Berea, Fairview Park and Middleburg Heights. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO