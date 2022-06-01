Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Franklin, Isle of Wight, Southampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield; Cumberland; Goochland; Powhatan; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Cumberland County in central Virginia East central Prince Edward County in central Virginia Southwestern Goochland County in central Virginia Amelia County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Dillwyn to near Guinea Mills to near Farmville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cumberland around 530 PM EDT. Sunnyside around 535 PM EDT. Tobaccoville, Ballsville and Jetersville around 540 PM EDT. Cartersville and Trenholm around 545 PM EDT. Amelia Courthouse, Morven and Macon around 550 PM EDT. Powhatan around 555 PM EDT. Goochland and Chula around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Raines Tavern, Crozier, Angola, Rock Castle, Oak Forest, Pilkinton, Maidens, Three Square, Irwin and Winterham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

