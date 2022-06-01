ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Reeves by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...REAGAN...EAST CENTRAL CRANE AND UPTON COUNTIES At 1050 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles southwest of Garden City to 7 miles north of Rankin to 8 miles northwest of McCamey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence and King Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...REAGAN...EAST CENTRAL CRANE AND UPTON COUNTIES At 1050 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles southwest of Garden City to 7 miles north of Rankin to 8 miles northwest of McCamey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence and King Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coke, Crockett, Irion, Schleicher, Sterling, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Target Area: Coke; Crockett; Irion; Schleicher; Sterling; Tom Green The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Coke County in west central Texas Northwestern Schleicher County in west central Texas Southern Sterling County in west central Texas Northwestern Tom Green County in west central Texas Northeastern Crockett County in west central Texas Irion County in west central Texas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1207 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Broome to 14 miles north of Barnhart to 11 miles northwest of Ozona to near Sheffield, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Ozona around 1225 AM CDT. Mertzon, Sherwood and Arden around 1235 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Ft Lancaster, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, I- 10 Near The Crockett-Pecos County Line, Us-87 Near The Coke- Tom Green County Line, Us-190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Highway 290 and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 405. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 327 and 378. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Irion, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, Crockett, western Sutton and southeastern Irion Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mertzon to 16 miles northwest of Eldorado to 8 miles south of Ozona to 14 miles southeast of Ft Lancaster. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sonora, Eldorado, Mertzon, Christoval, Ozona, Knickerbocker, Ft Lancaster, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2083 And Highway 405, Us- 277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line, I-10 Near The Crockett- Pecos County Line, I-10 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 277 And Ranch Road 189, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Ranch Road 1989, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Highway 290, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 1828, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973, Us- 190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 2084. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 330, and between Mile Markers 337 and 410. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...REAGAN...EAST CENTRAL CRANE AND UPTON COUNTIES At 1050 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles southwest of Garden City to 7 miles north of Rankin to 8 miles northwest of McCamey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence and King Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Terrell, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for western and southwestern Texas. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Terrell; Upton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pecos, southeastern Crane, north central Terrell and southwestern Upton Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McCamey to 33 miles west of Sheffield to 17 miles southeast of Fort Stockton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, McCamey, Iraan, Iraan Municipal Airport, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 257 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrews; Gaines Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Eddy; Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES EDDY LEA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
