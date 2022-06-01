Flash Flood Warning issued for Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Reeves by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for west central Texas. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green, Crockett, western Sutton and southeastern Irion Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mertzon to 16 miles northwest of Eldorado to 8 miles south of Ozona to 14 miles southeast of Ft Lancaster. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sonora, Eldorado, Mertzon, Christoval, Ozona, Knickerbocker, Ft Lancaster, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 2083 And Highway 405, Us- 277 Near The Sutton-Schleicher County Line, I-10 Near The Crockett- Pecos County Line, I-10 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 277 And Ranch Road 189, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Ranch Road 1989, The Intersection Of I- 10 And Highway 290, The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 1828, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163, The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973, Us- 190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Us- 190 And Ranch Road 2084. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 328 and 330, and between Mile Markers 337 and 410. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

