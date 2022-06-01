ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loving County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Pecos, Terrell, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for western and southwestern Texas. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Terrell; Upton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pecos, southeastern Crane, north central Terrell and southwestern Upton Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McCamey to 33 miles west of Sheffield to 17 miles southeast of Fort Stockton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, McCamey, Iraan, Iraan Municipal Airport, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 257 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crane, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Reagan; Upton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND...REAGAN...EAST CENTRAL CRANE AND UPTON COUNTIES At 1050 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 20 miles southwest of Garden City to 7 miles north of Rankin to 8 miles northwest of McCamey, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence and King Mountain. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Northern Lea County, Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 23:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for western Texas. Target Area: Central Lea County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lea, Ector, Andrews, northeastern Ward, northwestern Midland, Gaines, Winkler, western Borden, western Martin, northwestern Crane, Dawson and northeastern Loving Counties through 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/ At 1202 AM CDT/1102 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Welch to 17 miles east of Jal Airport to 10 miles southwest of Jal. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Odessa, Hobbs, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Goldsmith, Seagraves Airport, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Welch, West Odessa, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez and Patricia. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 91 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LEA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crane, Glasscock, Midland, Reagan, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Glasscock County in western Texas Southeastern Midland County in western Texas Reagan County in western Texas East central Crane County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1035 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southwest of Garden City to 13 miles north of Rankin to near Crane, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence, King Mountain and Spraberry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Martin, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for western Texas. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Martin; Winkler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lea, Ector, Andrews, northeastern Ward, northwestern Midland, Gaines, Winkler, western Borden, western Martin, northwestern Crane, Dawson and northeastern Loving Counties through 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/ At 1202 AM CDT/1102 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Welch to 17 miles east of Jal Airport to 10 miles southwest of Jal. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Odessa, Hobbs, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Goldsmith, Seagraves Airport, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Welch, West Odessa, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez and Patricia. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 91 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Eddy; Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES EDDY LEA
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

