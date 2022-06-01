Special Weather Statement issued for Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crane; Glasscock; Midland; Reagan; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Glasscock County in western Texas Southeastern Midland County in western Texas Reagan County in western Texas East central Crane County in western Texas Upton County in western Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1035 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southwest of Garden City to 13 miles north of Rankin to near Crane, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Crane, McCamey, Rankin, Stiles, Midkiff, Crane County Airport, Best, Upton County Airport, Saint Lawrence, King Mountain and Spraberry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CRANE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO