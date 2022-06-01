ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Orville' moves to Hulu for its third season — here's how to watch the sci-fi series from the creator of 'Family Guy'

By Angela Tricarico
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Orville" returns with a new season exclusively on Hulu starting June 2. The sci-fi dramedy is set on a starship and follows the crew's adventures in space. Hulu costs $7/month with ads or $13/month without ads....

GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
StyleCaster

Hulu Is on Sale For Just $1 a Month—Here’s How to Save Over 85% Off Before the Deal Ends

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a fan of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, PEN15 and Only Murders in the Building, you may be curious about Hulu’s free trial and how else to subscribe to the service at no cost. Hulu, which launched in October 2007, is a streaming service with more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies. As of 2021, the service has more than 42.8 million subscribers, which makes it one of the top six streaming platforms in the United States, alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock. Watch Hulu $6.99+ Buy Now The name Hulu...
Popculture

HBO Renews Hit Dark Comedy Series for Season 4

HBO has renewed Bill Hader's dark comedy series Barry for Season 4 at HBO and HBO Max. Variety confirmed Thursday that the network officially greenlit the hit series for an eight-episode fourth season to be directed by Hader, who co-created Barry alongside Alec Blerg. Barry Season 4 will begin production in Los Angeles in June. A potential premiere date has not been announced for the season, which was renewed just four weeks into the hit series' third season.
Cinemablend

CBS’ Fall 2022 TV Schedule Reveals Series Replacing Bull And Magnum P.I., Along With A Big Thursday Night Change-Up

With all the finales currently airing across network TV, it's easy for one's mind to think ahead to the summer while wondering about everything that'll be filling up primetime during the hottest months of the year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait any longer to get a peek at how the Fall TV schedule will turn out, with networks like ABC unveiling its future plans. CBS is the latest broadcaster to clue viewers in on what'll be shaking when September rolls around, including how it'll be replacing vacating hit dramas Bull and Magnum P.I., as well as how its biggest night of sitcoms is getting more dramatic.
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
ComicBook

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Teases the Prequel TV Show's 90s Setting

Seth MacFarlane revealed some new details about that Ted prequel he's making right now. The series will live on Peacock after the project was announced by NBCUniversal a few years ago. Back then, the streamer was trying to line-up some titles for it's initial plays on the service. MacFarlane's beloved movie seemed like a sure thing. Clearly, the appetite for American Dad and Family Guy haven't gone away. So, full steam ahead for Ted on Peacock. However, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, MacFarlane clarified that this series would not end up being the further adventures of John after the movie ended. Instead, we're headed back to 1993 to see how the bear worked his way up to the point that we meet him at near the beginning of the movie. Check out his description right here.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and More in June 2022

June is the month of the year with the most daylight hours — well, for those of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway — and if your living room setup is anything l like mine, it means a TV watcher's worst nightmare: glare! You can go out and buy some blackout curtains or flip your sleep schedule so you nap like a vampire, or you can strategically plan out your viewing hours so those precious moments of darkness are spent watching the best TV shows and movies this month. That's where we'll help out.
Deadline

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual. New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country, starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull. New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm,...
TVLine

The Orville Creator, Star Talk About Tackling the Issue of [Spoiler] — Plus, Grade the Season 3 Premiere on Hulu

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the June 2 Hulu premiere of The Orville: New Horizons (aka Season 3). With the long-awaited launch of its third season, The Orville wasted no time exploring dramatically prickly territory. Coming out of last season, in which the Kaylons declared war and were only (and barely) fended off by a last-minute alliance between the Planetary Union and the Krill, a certain tension on the bridge became apparent, primarily as Ensign Charly Burke (played by 13 Reasons Why‘s Anne Winters) directed much animus at science officer Isaac, due to his...
ComicBook

Futurama: John DiMaggio Reveals Hulu Originally Planned to Use Guest Stars for Bender

Hulu is actively working on the return of Futurama with virtually all of its original voice cast; that includes John DiMaggio, the beloved voice behind Futurama's Bender who previously held out of the reboot due to a push to get a bigger payday for the reboot. Soon enough after, the actor eventually boarded the project. Now, DiMaggio himself has revealed what the streamer was planning to do if he didn't return. According to the actor, the streamer planned to feature an ensemble of guest actors in the role, with Bender's voice changing episode after episode.
spoilertv.com

This June on HBO Max

This June Stream “Westworld,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “Father of the Bride,” “The Janes” And More On HBO Max. This June, HBO Max is starting the summer right with a fresh slate of returning favorites and new content featuring vibrant storylines from original voices. Series and film fans alike will be captivated by the new content coming to HBO Max this month.
